Dr Moses Atinga targets grassroots rebuilding in Upper East NPP chairmanship bid

Medical doctor and New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart Dr Moses K. Atinga has unveiled a three-point strategy to rebuild the party in the Upper East Region as he campaigns to become Regional Chairman.

Dr Atinga, who has served the party in various capacities over the years, argues that the NPP’s challenges in the region require stronger grassroots organisation, improved communication and a deliberate strategy for winning elections.

His campaign is centred on what he calls the “Tripod Strategy”, comprising human resource and infrastructure development, effective public communication and electoral success.

Experience from grassroots to regional level

Dr Atinga is relying heavily on his experience within the party’s structures to make his case to delegates.

He has served two terms as Assembly Member for the Zorko-Gambrongo Electoral Area in the Bongo District, one term as Bongo Constituency Treasurer and two terms as Bongo Constituency Secretary.

He has also previously served as the NPP’s Upper East Regional First Vice Chairman.

His supporters say the experience gained across grassroots representation, constituency administration and regional leadership gives him a strong understanding of the party’s organisational challenges.

Dr Atinga has also positioned himself as a consultative leader who intends to build consensus among the different groups within the party.

Three-point ‘Tripod Strategy’

Central to his campaign is a plan to strengthen the capacity of party officers at all levels, from polling stations and electoral areas to constituency and regional executives.

Under the first pillar, Dr Atinga wants greater investment in the training and development of party officers, with the aim of building an organisation that remains active throughout the electoral cycle rather than mobilising only during election periods.

The second pillar focuses on communication.

He wants NPP communicators in the region to receive stronger training and support to articulate the party’s policies, achievements and positions more effectively.

The strategy also seeks to develop a more coordinated and proactive communication system rather than allowing the party to operate largely in reaction to its political opponents.

The third pillar focuses on elections and proposes a constituency-by-constituency assessment of the NPP’s recent performance.

The approach would include targeted voter engagement, stronger mobilisation of young people and women, and closer monitoring of electoral trends at the polling-station level.

Dr Atinga believes such detailed planning would help the party identify its weaknesses and develop specific strategies for constituencies where its electoral performance needs to improve.

Unity central to rebuilding effort

Dr Atinga has also made party unity a major part of his campaign, arguing that internal divisions have contributed to the NPP’s difficulties in the region.

He maintains that supporters of rival candidates and factions should continue to have a place in the party after internal contests are concluded.

His campaign is also advocating greater involvement of younger members in party organisation and leadership beyond their traditional role in election-season mobilisation.

Under his proposed approach, experienced party members would mentor younger activists while creating opportunities for them to contribute their ideas, energy and skills to the organisation.

Dr Atinga is presenting the upcoming regional chairmanship contest as an opportunity for delegates to determine the direction the NPP should take as it works to improve its electoral fortunes in the Upper East Region.

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