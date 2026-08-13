Prioritise party interest over individual interests – NPP tells aspirants

The Chairperson of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Elections Committee, Frederick Opare-Ansah, has urged aspirants and delegates participating in the party’s upcoming national executive elections to put the interests of the party above their personal ambitions.

Opare-Ansah said the success of the NPP should remain the primary consideration for all stakeholders as the party prepares to elect its national leadership ahead of the 2028 general elections.

He made the call at a press conference in Accra on Thursday, August 13th, 2026, as the party intensifies preparations for its national delegates conference.

He cautioned aspirants and delegates against actions or statements that could undermine the party's unity and cohesion during and after the elections.

According to him, while it was legitimate for aspirants to pursue their individual ambitions, those ambitions should not take precedence over the broader interests of the NPP.

"Know the rules, respect the rules, use the established processes and put the interest of the party above individual interests," he said.

He further appealed to all participants to respect the rules and regulations governing the electoral process and allow the committee to discharge its mandate fairly and transparently.

Mr Opare-Ansah assured stakeholders that the National Elections Committee would give a listening ear to all concerns and ensure that matters brought before it were handled fairly.

He said the committee was committed to creating a level playing field for all aspirants and ensuring that the electoral process was conducted in a manner that would strengthen the party.

"We will be impartial, we will be transparent, we will apply the rules fairly and firmly. We will provide the opportunity for legitimate grievances to be heard throughout the process. We will work to deliver an election whose outcome will reflect the freely expressed choice of the delegates," he said.

The upcoming national delegates conference is expected to elect new national executives who will lead the NPP as it reorganises and positions itself for the 2028 general elections.

Mr Opare-Ansah therefore called on all aspirants and delegates to conduct themselves responsibly and place the unity and future of the party above individual interests.

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