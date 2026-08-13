Interior Minister orders IGP to probe and take disciplinary action over custody breach

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, has directed the Inspector-General of Police to investigate the circumstances surrounding a breach of police custody involving an arrested person.
The Minister has ordered the police to establish how civilians gained access to the arrested person and identify any police personnel who may have facilitated, permitted or acquiesced in the breach.
He further directed that appropriate disciplinary action be taken against any police officer found culpable following the investigation.
The Inspector-General of Police has also been instructed to take immediate steps to identify, arrest and investigate the civilians allegedly involved in the assault, in accordance with the law.
In addition, the Minister has ordered the police to query all supervising officers directly responsible for the custody and supervision of the persons involved.
Mr Mohammed-Mubarak has further directed the police to handle all persons arrested in connection with the preceding incidents strictly in accordance with the law and without fear or favour.
The directives are aimed at establishing accountability for the alleged breach of custody and ensuring that both civilians and police personnel found to have violated the law are dealt with appropriately.
Background
The arrest follows a viral incident involving a pastor who was arrested for allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammad.
While in handcuffs at the Ghana Police Service headquarters, a civilian was captured on video slapping the detained suspect, sparking widespread public debate and calls for an investigation into the security breach and assault.
Latest Stories
-
UEW Hospital suspends OPD services over GAUA strike
4 hours
-
Muzic Mensah selected for Boomplay’s inaugural ‘NEXT WAVE’ Programme
4 hours
-
Prime Insight to tackle legal vacation controversy and $1million AKSA bribery case
5 hours
-
Ghanaian evacuee from South Africa dies on arrival in Accra
5 hours
-
POS Foundation raises alarm over student cohabitation, sexual harassment on university campuses
6 hours
-
Nandom NPP primary heats up as four candidates enter 2028 race
6 hours
-
Mangione admits killing healthcare CEO and pleads guilty to federal charges
7 hours
-
The Invite to The Odyssey: 12 of the best films of 2026 so far
7 hours
-
Ayra Starr on her secret relationship and teasing Stevie Wonder
7 hours
-
NPP Ashanti holds vigil in support of Wontumi as lawyers appeal conviction
7 hours
-
TCDA targets higher crop yields as farmers receive inputs
7 hours
-
Kofi Amoako Attah inducted into 11th Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame
7 hours
-
Newsfile to discuss AKSA energy deal, legal vacation and GoldBod losses
8 hours
-
Gushegu MCE says slain Yiidana was targeted as police investigate killing of chief and son
8 hours
-
President Mahama reiterates commitment to link regional capitals with good roads
8 hours