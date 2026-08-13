Interior Minister orders IGP to probe and take disciplinary action over custody breach

The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, has directed the Inspector-General of Police to investigate the circumstances surrounding a breach of police custody involving an arrested person.

The Minister has ordered the police to establish how civilians gained access to the arrested person and identify any police personnel who may have facilitated, permitted or acquiesced in the breach.

He further directed that appropriate disciplinary action be taken against any police officer found culpable following the investigation.

The Inspector-General of Police has also been instructed to take immediate steps to identify, arrest and investigate the civilians allegedly involved in the assault, in accordance with the law.

In addition, the Minister has ordered the police to query all supervising officers directly responsible for the custody and supervision of the persons involved.

Mr Mohammed-Mubarak has further directed the police to handle all persons arrested in connection with the preceding incidents strictly in accordance with the law and without fear or favour.

The directives are aimed at establishing accountability for the alleged breach of custody and ensuring that both civilians and police personnel found to have violated the law are dealt with appropriately.

Background

The arrest follows a viral incident involving a pastor who was arrested for allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammad.

While in handcuffs at the Ghana Police Service headquarters, a civilian was captured on video slapping the detained suspect, sparking widespread public debate and calls for an investigation into the security breach and assault.

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