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Bawumia calls for more opportunities for Ghanaian youth

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  13 August 2026 11:40am
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New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has called for greater opportunities for young Ghanaians, acknowledging the challenges many face in securing jobs, starting businesses and building a stable future.

In a message to mark International Youth Day, Dr Bawumia said young people across Ghana, despite their different backgrounds and circumstances, share common aspirations of finding decent employment, establishing businesses and achieving a dignified standard of living.

He noted, however, that these aspirations are being tested by limited employment opportunities and the high cost of establishing and sustaining businesses.

According to him, the difficulties have created uncertainty among many young people about their prospects and ability to build the future they desire.

Dr Bawumia described Ghana’s youthful population as one of the country’s greatest assets, pointing to the talent, determination and ambition demonstrated by young people across different sectors.

“Different contexts, common aspirations and a shared belief that Ghana can be a place where young people build the future they want,” he said in a Facebook post on Wednesday, August 12.

He further urged stakeholders to maintain confidence in the potential of Ghanaian youth, stressing that policymakers have a responsibility to create opportunities that align with their ambitions and enable them to contribute meaningfully to national development, despite the economic and employment challenges they face.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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