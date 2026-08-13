NRSA to implement measures to curb recurring accidents at Ofankor Barrier

Audio By Carbonatix
The Senior Planning Manager at the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) Greater Accra Regional Office, Felix Owusu, says the Authority will implement measures to curb recurring accidents at the Ofankor Barrier area.
Speaking to Adom News at the scene of the latest accident, which has claimed 11 lives and left 13 others critically injured, Mr Owusu said the NRSA had been informed about the frequent crashes recorded at the area.
He said the Authority would work with relevant stakeholders to identify the factors contributing to the accidents and implement appropriate measures to address them.
“We have been informed that there are always accidents occurring at this particular area. We will work together with the relevant stakeholders to identify whether the problem is driver behaviour, human error or an engineering issue, and we will make sure the appropriate measures are put in place to address it,” he said.
Mr Owusu also urged motorists and other road users to remain alert and exercise maximum caution on the roads, particularly as the country approaches the festive season.
“I urge all road users to stay alert and be cautious on our roads as we enter the festive season,” he said.
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