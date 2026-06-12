National Road Safety Authority urges road users to exercise caution during rainy season

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has urged motorists, pedestrians and passengers to exercise extra caution on the roads following recent heavy downpours that have flooded major roads in parts of Accra and across the country.

In a statement issued on June 12, 2026, the NRSA noted that some roads have become unusable due to flooding and debris, posing significant danger to road users.

According to the Authority, the rainy season often creates hazardous road conditions, including poor visibility, damaged road surfaces, overflowing drains and floodwaters, increasing the risk of road traffic crashes and fatalities.

The Authority, therefore, is urging all road users to remain vigilant and strictly adhere to road safety regulations to prevent accidents during the rainy season.

The NRSA advised drivers and vehicle owners to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy, with particular attention paid to windscreen wipers, tyres, mirrors and lighting systems.

It also cautioned motorists against driving through flooded roads and pools of water, warning that the depth of floodwaters cannot be accurately determined from inside a vehicle.

According to the Authority, as little as six inches (15 centimetres) of water can cause a vehicle to lose traction, stall or suffer severe engine damage if water enters the engine compartment.

It added that one foot (30 centimetres) of moving water—roughly half the height of a vehicle's wheels—is enough to sweep a vehicle off the road.

"When confronted with a flooded roadway, motorists should turn around and seek an alternative route. No journey is worth risking lives or property," the statement said.

Pedestrians were also advised to remain alert and visible when walking along roads during rainfall.

The NRSA urged them to avoid using mobile phones or headphones while walking, as these can reduce awareness of approaching vehicles and other hazards.

Pedestrians were further encouraged to ensure drivers have seen them and come to a complete stop before attempting to cross the road.

Passengers were not left out of the advisory, with the Authority calling on them to play active roles in promoting road safety by speaking up against reckless driving and any behaviour that could endanger lives.

The NRSA stressed that collective vigilance and strict adherence to safety measures are essential to reducing road crashes during the rainy season and reaffirmed its commitment to working with all road users to ensure safety on the nation's roads.

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