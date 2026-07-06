Residents of Amasaman Obeyeyie protest over worsening road conditions

Residents of Amasaman Obeyeyie have staged a protest over the deteriorating condition of roads in the community, demanding urgent government intervention to restore access and improve mobility.

Scores of demonstrators gathered in the area to express frustration over what they describe as years of neglect, which have left the road network in a deplorable state.

The residents say the poor road conditions have made transportation increasingly difficult, affecting daily commuting, business operations and access to essential services such as healthcare and education.

According to them, sections of the roads have become nearly impassable, especially during rainy periods, further worsening the economic and social impact on the community.

The protesters are calling on relevant authorities to prioritise the rehabilitation of the roads, warning that continued neglect could deepen hardship and further isolate the area.

They insist that urgent action is needed to improve connectivity and support local livelihoods, which depend heavily on reliable transport infrastructure.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.