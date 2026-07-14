GNFS rescues trapped victim after Kpetoe-Sarakope road collision

Audio By Carbonatix
Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) have rescued a trapped victim following a head-on collision between a cargo truck and an excavator on the Kpetoe-Sarakope Road in the Volta Region.
Hope Bedzrah, Volta Regional Public Relations Officer of the GNFS, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that firefighters from the Kpetoe Fire Station responded promptly to a distress call on Sunday and rescued a male occupant trapped in the wreckage.
He said the crash involved a MAN Diesel cargo truck and an excavator on the Sarakope-Aflao Road.
Mr Bedzrah said the rescue team successfully extricated the victim and handed him over to emergency medical personnel for onward transfer to the Ho Teaching Hospital for treatment.
He said the cause of the accident was under investigation and urged motorists to strictly observe road traffic regulations to minimise crashes and protect lives and property.
Some residents who spoke to the GNA attributed the increasing risk of accidents on certain sections of the road to ongoing construction.
They alleged that some contractors parked heavy construction equipment along the road shoulders and, in some instances, excavated deep trenches without providing adequate warning signs or safety barriers for motorists.
The residents appealed to the contractors and the relevant road authorities to enforce appropriate safety measures, including proper signage, illumination and traffic management, to reduce the risk of accidents and safeguard road users during the construction period.
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