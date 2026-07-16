GNFS team rescues three-year-old boy from drowning at Nkawkaw

A three-year-old boy has been rescued from drowning by officers of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) during a community engagement exercise at Nkawkaw Kwamang in the Eastern Region.

The rescue was carried out by the Nkawkaw Fire Station Visibility Team while the officers were engaging with the Chief Executive Officer of Access Pub and Restaurant, Madam Asantewaa.

According to the GNFS, the team noticed the child struggling in a nearby stream during the engagement.

The officers immediately rushed to the scene and successfully pulled the boy to safety, preventing what could have resulted in a tragic incident.

The GNFS said the intervention demonstrates its commitment to protecting lives beyond emergency response operations, including through routine community outreach and public education activities.

The Service continues to encourage communities to remain vigilant around water bodies, especially where young children are involved, to prevent drowning incidents.

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