August 6 demo date was not deliberate; NDC should stop politicising helicopter crash anniversary – Nana B

The National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye popularly known as Nana B, has rejected claims that the party deliberately chose August 6 for its planned demonstration to disregard the first anniversary of the helicopter crash that claimed eight lives.

Responding to accusations from the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) that the date selection was insensitive, Mr Nana Boakye said the party settled on the date long before it became aware of the anniversary.

“We chose our date way earlier. In fact, before we even heard that… it was only yesterday or so when I received calls that the one-year anniversary of our beloved brothers, friends and fathers who died is tomorrow,” he said in an interview on JoyNews' The Pulse on Wednesday, August 5.

“Let me say that we have not been invited, though they have sent invitations out to some people,” he added.

Mr Nana Boakye accused the NDC of applying a double standard in raising concerns about the timing of the protest, citing previous national tragedies where he said government activities continued despite loss of lives.

“We had some serious bloodshed in this country where we lost over 40 people. The following day, the President had a Thanksgiving service. He was dancing. So are you saying that those 40 lives were less important?” he questioned.

He also referenced other incidents, including a fatal accident on the Kumasi road which claimed dozens of lives, and accused President John Mahama of failing to show enough concern for victims of such tragedies.

According to him, the NPP’s demonstration is focused on defending Ghana’s democracy and addressing what the party considers threats to democratic governance.

“Fighting for the dying democracy under President Mahama is equally important,” Mr Nana Boakye said.

The NPP has scheduled the August 6 demonstration to protest issues including the acquittal of former MASLOC CEO Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu and what it describes as arbitrary arrests and treatment of its members.

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