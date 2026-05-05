The Case for Henry Nana Boakye as Vice Chair of the New Patriotic Party

Why Continuity of Experience Matters in a Moment of Renewal

The New Patriotic Party stands at a crossroads. The 2024 electoral defeat has, understandably, ignited a clarion call for change — a demand for fresh thinking, fresh faces, and a fresh strategic direction. That call is legitimate and must be heeded. But renewal without institutional memory is a gamble the party cannot afford. As the NPP rebuilds toward 2028, the choice is not between change and experience; it is about pairing the two intelligently. Henry Nana Boakye, Esq. — affectionately known as Nana B — is precisely the kind of seasoned hand the new leadership will need beside it. His candidacy for Vice Chair is not a defence of the status quo; it is an investment in continuity, mentorship, and grassroots competence.

A Career Built From the Ground Up

Few politicians of Nana B’s generation can claim the breadth of party experience he carries. His political journey did not begin in an air-conditioned national office — it began at the polling station, the most fundamental unit of any political party. From there, he rose through every meaningful tier of NPP organising work, accumulating an understanding of party machinery that simply cannot be taught in a seminar room or imported from outside.

He served twice as TESCON President — first at the University of Mines and Technology (UMAT), and again at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST). To win the confidence of student activists at two of Ghana’s most politically vibrant campuses, in two consecutive leadership cycles, is no small feat. It speaks to a rare combination of organising skill, ideological clarity, and the ability to mobilise young, demanding constituencies — skills that translate directly to the demands of national party leadership.

Communicator, Mobiliser, Organiser

Nana B’s contributions at the national level have been varied and substantial. His work in the party’s national communications apparatus equipped him to articulate the NPP’s message under pressure. His role within the national youth wing in the run-up to the 2016 elections placed him at the heart of one of the most successful mobilisation efforts in the party’s recent history — a campaign that returned the NPP to power after eight years in opposition.

He went on to serve as National Youth Organiser, where he energised the party’s youth base, expanded TESCON’s footprint, and built a pipeline of young political talent that continues to serve the party today. His subsequent elevation to National Organiser — the engine room of any political party — placed him in charge of the structures, logistics, and grassroots coordination that define electoral readiness. Even where outcomes did not match ambitions, the institutional knowledge he gained in that role is precisely what a rebuilding NPP needs to internalise rather than discard.

A Champion of Young People

Perhaps Nana B’s most enduring contribution has been his consistent advocacy for young people within the NPP. He has not merely spoken about youth inclusion; he has opened doors, mentored emerging organisers, and ensured that young members are not perpetually relegated to the margins of decision-making. In a party whose long-term electoral fortunes depend on capturing the imagination of a young, restless, and increasingly skeptical electorate, this is not a soft skill — it is a strategic asset.

The Vice Chair role is, by its nature, a bridging role. It connects the chairmanship to the rank and file, balances generational interests, and stabilises the party during transitions. Few candidates are better positioned to play that bridging role than someone whom young members trust and senior members respect.

Why the Vice Chairmanship — and Why Now

The argument for Nana B is not that the NPP should resist change. The argument is that change without guidance leads courts to repeated mistakes. New leadership, however talented, will encounter the same internal fault lines, the same factional pressures, the same logistical bottlenecks, and the same regional sensitivities that every new executive inherits. Those obstacles are best navigated with a Vice Chair who has personally encountered them — at every level of the party.

Keeping Nana B in a senior, advisory-leadership position accomplishes three things at once. First, it preserves institutional memory at a time when too many risks are being lost in the rush to rebrand. Second, it signals to the party’s youth wing — a constituency demoralised by the 2024 loss — that their long-time champion remains at the table. Third, it provides incoming leadership with a counsellor who knows where the structural weaknesses lie and how to remedy them, having stood at the polling station, the campus, the regional office, and the national headquarters.

Conclusion

A serious political party does not reinvent itself by erasing its experienced operatives; it reinvents itself by deploying them wisely. Henry Nana Boakye, Esq. has earned his place in the NPP’s next chapter not through entitlement, but through two decades of demonstrable work — at every level, in every role he has been given. As the party charts its course back to power, electing him Vice Chair would be a vote for disciplined renewal: bold enough to embrace change, wise enough to keep the experienced hands that can guide it.

The NPP needs new energy. It also needs Nana B. The Vice Chairmanship is where those two needs meet.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.