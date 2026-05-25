Afoko to NPP MPs: Let’s return the party to winning ways

Former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Paul Afoko, has urged the party’s Minority Caucus in Parliament to spearhead efforts to return the NPP to electoral victory.

Speaking at a closed-door meeting with Minority MPs, Mr Afoko unveiled a political strategy dubbed the “3R Agenda”, centred on reuniting, rebuilding and recapturing power for the party.

He described the initiative as a roadmap aimed at restoring unity, strengthening grassroots support and repositioning the NPP for future electoral success.

“For years, I chose to work quietly behind the scenes, supporting the NPP in private,” Mr Afoko said.

“But recent developments have compelled me to step forward. We need to get our party back into winning ways, and that starts with unity and purpose.”

Mr Afoko stressed that Minority MPs have a critical role to play, both as lawmakers and as unifying figures within the party.

He warned that without deliberate efforts to rebuild internal cohesion, the party’s ambition of returning to power would remain difficult to achieve.

Drawing on his tenure as National Chairman, Mr Afoko pointed to the NPP’s 2014 presidential primaries as an example of internal discipline and unity.

“We conducted primaries where every candidate accepted the outcome, and no one broke away to run independently,” he said.

“Leaders like Sammy Awuku can attest to the level of organisation and trust we had at the time.”

He noted that the party’s electoral base had weakened over the years, particularly during periods in government when internal competition for positions often created divisions.

“Historically, even in opposition, the NPP has outperformed the NDC in vote percentages,” Mr Afoko stated.

“That tells us our base is strong, but it has weakened. The question now is: how do we win it back?”

According to him, the answer lies in the implementation of the “3R Agenda”:

Reunite – heal internal divisions and restore trust across factions;

– heal internal divisions and restore trust across factions; Rebuild – strengthen party structures from the polling station to the national level;

– strengthen party structures from the polling station to the national level; Recapture – reconnect with the party’s base and present a credible, united front to Ghanaians.

Mr Afoko appealed to party members to rally behind the vision, citing his track record as evidence of his ability to deliver results.

“My record speaks for itself. I am result-oriented, and with the collective support of the party, we can achieve this,” he said.

He concluded by urging the NPP to move beyond internal rivalries and focus on regaining Ghanaians' confidence ahead of future elections.

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