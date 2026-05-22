NDC’s Ako Gunn dismisses NPP petition against judge as bid for political relevance

The Deputy National Communications Officer of the governing National Democratic Congress, Godwin Ako Gunn, has criticised the opposition New Patriotic Party over its decision to petition Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, describing the move as an attempt to regain political relevance.

His comments follow the NPP’s announcement that it intends to formally petition the Chief Justice over alleged misconduct by the judge who presided over Circuit Court 9 in the case involving the party’s Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC.

According to the party, the petition seeks an investigation into the conduct of the trial judge.

Reacting to the development on the JoyNews AM Show on May 22, Mr Ako Gunn said he would not speak in a manner that could be interpreted as interference in judicial processes or state institutions, stressing the need for caution when discussing matters before the courts.

However, he strongly criticised the opposition party’s actions, insisting the move was intended to attract political attention rather than address legitimate concerns.

He described the NPP as “a group of noisemakers who are living without remorse”, adding that the party’s current posture reflects its struggle to remain politically relevant.

According to him, the opposition lacks a clear message and is resorting to high-profile controversies to mobilise its support base and maintain public visibility.

Mr Ako Gunn further argued that ongoing economic and development narratives under the current administration have left the opposition without a compelling rallying point.

“And unfortunately for them, too, they have no message, and they have no rallying point. And so, they are using this to galvanise their base to be seen and all that,” he said.

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