SSNIT clarifies hotel advertisement, denies sale reports

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has dismissed claims that it is selling off its hotel investments, describing reports circulating in sections of the media and on social media as “false, misleading, and without basis.”

In a statement issued on Thursday, May 22, 2026, SSNIT clarified that recent advertisements published in the Ghanaian Times and Daily Graphic were not invitations for the sale of any hotel assets.

“SSNIT is not selling any of its hotel investments,” the Trust said.

According to the Trust, the advertisements were solely intended to invite qualified consulting firms to provide professional advisory services for Golden Beach Hotels Limited, operators of La Palm Royal Beach Resort, Elmina Beach Resort and Busua Beach Resort.

SSNIT explained that the consultants are expected to conduct an independent assessment of the company’s operations and performance, recommend practical turnaround strategies, and develop a comprehensive five-year business plan to improve competitiveness and profitability.

“The engagement is therefore a business improvement and strategic planning exercise intended to enhance operational performance and preserve value, not a divestment process,” the statement stressed.

Management further assured contributors and pensioners that Labadi Beach Hotel remains one of the Trust’s strongest-performing hospitality investments and continues to be a strategic asset within its portfolio.

“Labadi Beach Hotel continues to perform strongly and remains a strategic investment within SSNIT’s portfolio,” the statement noted.

SSNIT added that it is actively supporting the hotel’s expansion and growth initiatives to enhance its long-term value and contribution to the pension scheme.

The Trust reiterated its commitment to safeguarding contributors’ funds through prudent investment decisions guided by sustainability, operational efficiency and long-term value creation.

“SSNIT remains fully committed to safeguarding and prudently managing contributors’ funds,” management emphasised.

The Trust has therefore urged the public to disregard reports suggesting it is selling its hotels, assuring stakeholders of its continued commitment to the sustainability of the pension scheme.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.