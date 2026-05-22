Banking and Finance | National

Ghana positions itself as financial hub as Governor Asiama opens global markets congress in Accra

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  22 May 2026 9:21am
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Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Johnson Pandit Asiama, has welcomed global financial leaders to the ACI FMA World Congress 2026 in Accra, reaffirming Ghana’s ambition to play a central role in the evolving global financial markets architecture.

Speaking on the theme “Ghana at the Centre of a New Financial Markets Era,” he said the country is steadily building a reputation as a strategic financial hub, supported by stronger macroeconomic fundamentals, improved regulatory credibility, and accelerating digital innovation across the financial sector.

He stressed that economic stability remains the bedrock of any sustainable financial system. “Stability is not the end point a financial system arrives at. It is the foundation on which everything else is built,” he said, underscoring the importance of discipline and trust in financial governance.

Governor Asiama also pointed to key reforms such as interoperable payment systems, ongoing work on the e-Cedi, fintech regulation, and deeper regional financial integration as critical drivers of Ghana’s financial transformation agenda.

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