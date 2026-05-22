Ghana and Togo strengthen cooperation on security, trade and regional development

Emmanuel Victor Smith, Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States, has held discussions with Frédéric Edem Hegbe, Togo’s Ambassador to the United States, aimed at deepening diplomatic, economic and security cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.

The meeting in Washington, D.C. focused on regional integration, trade, transportation, energy and cross-border development, with both diplomats stressing the importance of stronger collaboration within West Africa.

Ambassador Smith underscored the need for reliable energy to drive industrialisation and economic transformation across the sub-region.

Ambassador Hegbe highlighted Togo’s expanding industrial and export sectors, particularly the country’s phosphate industry, which he described as one of the country’s major foreign exchange earners.

“Our phosphate is one of the best ones after Morocco,” he stated, adding that Togo exports phosphate to markets including Europe, Japan and Israel for fertiliser and sulphuric acid production.

The two ambassadors also discussed security cooperation and efforts to combat insurgency within the region. Ambassador Hegbe commended the successful operation of joint border posts between Ghana and Togo at Akanu and Noepe, describing them as practical examples of regional collaboration.

The meeting further highlighted the role of ASKY Airlines in improving regional connectivity through direct flights between Lomé and Washington, a development Ambassador Smith said would benefit Ghanaian travellers, students and professionals in the diaspora.

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