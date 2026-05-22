Three including a baby killed in multi-vehicle crash on Kasoa-Winneba Highway

Audio By Carbonatix
Three persons, including a four-month-old baby, have lost their lives following a fatal road accident at Buduatta Junction along the Kasoa-Winneba Highway in the Central Region.
The crash involved a private saloon car with registration number DV 9546, a fuel tanker bearing registration number GN 4328-15, and a tipper truck with registration number GT 9026-26.
According to eyewitness accounts, the driver of the private vehicle, who was travelling from Winneba towards Kasoa, reportedly lost control after a pickup vehicle attempted a dangerous overtaking manoeuvre.
The private car subsequently rammed head-on into the fuel tanker, while the tipper truck travelling behind the tanker crashed into its rear.
The impact claimed the lives of the driver of the saloon car and a female passenger at the scene. A four-month-old baby who survived the initial collision was rushed to the St. Gregory Catholic Hospital, where the child was later pronounced dead.
In a separate incident on the same stretch, a mini-truck driver sustained severe injuries after a shipping container being carried by another truck reportedly detached and fell onto his vehicle.
Witnesses attributed the incident to the poor condition of the road and the alleged improper fastening of the container.
The injured driver reportedly suffered serious injuries to both legs despite swift rescue efforts by bystanders and emergency responders.
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