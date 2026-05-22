Anlo-Afiadenyigba SHS appeals for constant water supply, security

Teachers and students of Anlo-Afiadenyigba Senior High School (AFIASEC), in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region, have appealed to authorities for a reliable water supply and improved security measures on campus to enhance teaching, learning and safety.

The appeal was made during an interaction with the Ghana News Agency, following weeks of intermittent water flow and growing concerns over security issues in the school.

Mr Francis Seshie, the Assistant Headmaster of Administration, told the Ghana News Agency, in an interview, that, the challenges were affecting academic work and daily routines.

“The current water situation is really affecting us, it has forced students and staff to rely on irregular supplies from the municipal system, which often leads to shortages during peak periods,” he said.

Mr Seshie explained that water was considered essential for sanitation, cooking in the dining hall, and general hygiene in the dormitories, and added that the school cannot run effectively without proper supply of water.

He said that when the supply of water was cut, lessons were normally disrupted which forced many students to spend time looking for water instead of being in class during contact hours.

“Many students also expressed frustration that irregular water supply makes it difficult to maintain personal hygiene and keep the dormitories clean,” he said.

Mr Seshie explained that the school has resorted to fetching water from nearby communities during weekends which affects the effective running of the school.

On security, Mr Seshie raised concerns about lack of security personnel, especially in the boys’ and girls’ dormitories which he said has created anxiety among students and staff, particularly after the recent fire incident that affected the boys’ dormitory.

He appealed to the authorities to prioritise the safety of the students and help provide the needed support including watchmen around the school compound, especially at night when movement is restricted.

Some students recounted instances where they felt unsafe moving between the dormitories and the washrooms after lights went off, while others appealed for regular patrols by security personnel in the school.

The school management has further appealed to the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Keta Municipal Assembly to intervene, as the school’s continual population growth put pressure on existing facilities.

They said that Anlo-Afiadenyigba SHS, with 800 students’ population, battle for water and security which were critical for the wellbeing of both the school and surrounding residents.

Mr Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey and Mr Wisdom Seade, the MP and MCE respectively of the areas, in responding to the concerns, acknowledged the challenges and said that discussions were ongoing with the Ghana Water Company Limited and the Electricity Company of Ghana to address the issues including power fluctuations that affect the constant flow of the water.

Teachers and students said they remained hopeful that their concerns would be addressed soon for a stable water supply and secure environment that would significantly improve academic performance and discipline in the school.

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