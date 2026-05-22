TMA holds first ordinary meeting, discusses development, challenges, progress

The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) has held its first ordinary session, focusing on key development priorities, including revenue mobilisation, sanitation, infrastructure and improved service delivery across the metropolis.

During the meeting, institutions such as the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, the Electricity Company of Ghana, Tema Region; and the Tema Metro Health Directorate were invited to respond to concerns over deteriorating roads within the port operational areas, persistent power outages across the metropolis, and updates on the activities of Mercy Ships, respectively.

The session also coincided with the brief birthday celebration of Madam Ebi Bright, the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), who was celebrated by some assembly staff following her birthday on May 19, 2026.

Delivering her sessional address, Madam Bright expressed appreciation to President John Dramani Mahama for nominating her for the position and thanked assembly members for their support during the year after her nomination.

Reflecting on the state of the assembly upon assuming office, she disclosed that as of March 2025, internally generated fund (IGF) collection had reached only 13 per cent of the target, while the District Performance Assessment Tool (DPAT) score stood at 35 per cent, which was below the national average.

She further revealed that more than 3,000 temporary structures occupied public spaces, yet only 95 permits were on file, of which just 19 were valid, indicating that 97 per cent of the structures were unauthorised.

The MCE stated that despite the challenges, the assembly took decisive actions, including the introduction of a moratorium on container permits, declaration of security zones around schools and public institutions, and the commencement of decongestion exercises along the Republic Road corridor.

She noted that by December 2025, the Internally Generated Funds (IGF) collection had improved to 74 per cent of the target, while a 2026 Annual Action Plan comprising 241 programmes had also been approved.

She said the administration’s approach was guided by honesty, deliberate action, and transparent reporting, adding that ongoing interventions had begun yielding visible results, including roads under construction, drains being rebuilt, reclaimed public spaces, and strengthened institutional systems and partnerships.

She mentioned that in 2022, the assembly collected GHs26.4 million IGF, representing 98 per cent of the target, while in 2023, collections declined to GHs22.3 million, or 87 per cent, largely due to contractor-related disruptions, and in 2024, revenue improved to GHs34 million, representing 99 per cent of the target.

She added that for 2025, the assembly set a target of GHs37.7 million and collected GHs36.64 million, achieving 97 per cent of the target.

The MCE stated that in the first quarter of 2026, the assembly collected GHs6.76 million against an annual target of GHs42.97 million, representing 15.74 per cent, compared to 12.3 per cent achieved during the same period in 2025.

According to her, part of the shortfall resulted from delays in the rollout of property rate bills following integration with the DLRev platform, with property rates achieving only eight per cent of the target in the first quarter, adding that licenses, however, performed at 28 per cent while fees reached 19 per cent.

Touching on the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF), she disclosed that Tema’s allocation for 2025 was GHs28.64 million, of which GHs4.45 million had been released by the end of the year, representing approximately 50 per cent of the allocation.

For 2026, she said the assembly projects to receive about GHs 34.5 million, although no DACF releases had been made as of March 2026.

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