Chief urges youth to see farming as dignified business, not punishment

Kuoro Manoh Babon-mira IV, the Divisional Chief of Billaw in the Lambussie District, has urged Ghanaian youth to reject the notion that farming is a punishment, describing it as a profitable and essential venture to improve livelihood.

He indicated that if farming were sold in the market, it would have been an essential commodity and urged the youth to go into farming to achieve a fulfilling and dignified future.

He observed that farming was a vital sector in Ghana’s economy, hence the need for the youth to change the misconception that farming was work reserved for the uneducated.

Kuoro Babon-mira made the call at Billaw during the 2026 Parahpero Gbero Festival, held on the theme: “Leveraging Climate Resilience Practices for Food Security.”

The Parahpero Gbero Festival was initiated by the community following a practice by their forefathers, who made the “Parahpero” announcement every year, a Sissali term which means “farming has started”, to usher the farming season.

The festival is, therefore, celebrated by the people of Billaw to unite the people of the area for development and to usher them into the new farming season.

Kuoro Babon-mira noted that changing the mindset of people from seeing farming as difficult to recognising it as a viable enterprise would help reduce unemployment in the country.

The chief also expressed concern over the erosion of traditional values which had contributed to rural-urban migration among youth in the northern Ghana.

He said: “Northerns have lost their values, and we must look back to correct our neglects and mistakes.

“We are far behind in everything, and this is why many of our younger ones are forced to go to the south to seek slavery rather than greener pastures”, he said.

He also appealed to the chiefs and the elders to educate the youth on the significance of traditional practices, as it would help inspire them to return to farming as an economic activity to support their families.

Mr Nathaniel Nambie Zim-meeweh, the Lambussie District Director of Agriculture, said this year’s festival theme was timely, given the impact of climate change on farming.

He urged the community members to protect the environment by setting aside woodlots and working and with the Assembly to address deforestation.

Professor Titus Kofi Beyuo, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, called on the residents to co-exist and live in peace and harmony, since the district could only thrive in an atmosphere of peace.

He explained that the future of Lambussie District required the collective responsibility of the people and stressed the need for them to desist from tribal differences and unite as one people.

The celebration featured cultural performances from different communities including a dance by the Billaw Gbiello Group, singing, and exhibitions of local farming practices and culture.

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