From xenophobia to prosperity: Emmanuel Asamoah launches hardware empire with Ibrahim Mahama’s backing

Emmanuel Asamoah

Emmanuel Asamoah, the young Ghanaian whose harrowing survival of xenophobic attacks in South Africa gripped the nation, has officially turned the page on his trauma.

In a remarkable transition from a displaced nail technician to a budding industrialist, Asamoah has completed the legal and logistical framework to launch his own cement distribution and hardware business.

The venture, established under the direct patronage of business mogul Ibrahim Mahama, marks the fulfilment of a high-profile pledge to rehabilitate the victim and demonstrate the economic potential awaiting Ghanaians who return home.

Before his forced repatriation, Asamoah’s life in South Africa was defined by the modest hustle of the beauty industry.

Working as a nail technician and hairdresser, he was amongst thousands of African migrants who found themselves in the crosshairs of rising xenophobic sentiment.

He returned to Ghana not just with the clothes on his back, but with the physical and psychological scars of rejection. However, unlike many who return from the diaspora in silence, Asamoah was met with the full embrace of the state.

In a symbolic gesture of national dignity, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, BenjaminQuashie, hosted him at the Ministry, signaling that no Ghanaian is forgotten.

The Ibrahim Mahama Intervention

The turning point in Asamoah’s life came during a meeting with Ibrahim Mahama, the Chief Executive of Engineers & Planners. Moved by the young man's resilience, Mahama committed GH₵200,000 in seed capital and a comprehensive business setup package.

“We’ll make you a cedi millionaire,” Mr Mahama assured him during their initial meeting. “Ambassador, if there are any other people there, let them all come back home. There are so many opportunities here for them.”

The transition is a dramatic pivot in trade. Asamoah is moving from the service-based beauty sector into the high-demand construction supply chain, becoming a primary distributor for cement and general hardware,a sector Ibrahim Mahama’s own business interests frequently intersect with.

Following a month of recuperation and family reunification, Asamoah has now officially completed the registration and setup for his depot. The business is expected to serve as a hub for construction materials, providing him with a sustainable and scalable income stream.

By moving beyond mere sympathy and providing the tools for enterprise, the state and private sector have collaborated to turn a victim of international violence into a local employer.

Asamoah’s new journey from fixing nails to selling cement has resonated deeply across social media, where he is being hailed as the face of Ghanaian Hope. His story serves as a stark reminder of the risks of irregular migration and the indignity often faced abroad, contrasted with the restorative power of communal support at home.

As he opens the doors to his new hardware establishment this week, Emmanuel Asamoah is no longer looking back at the fires of South Africa. Instead, he is focused on building a future on a foundation of Ghanaian cement.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.