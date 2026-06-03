Ghanaian woman in ICU after alleged xenophobic attack in South Africa – High Commissioner

A Ghanaian woman is currently receiving intensive medical care after allegedly being brutally assaulted in South Africa, according to Ghana's High Commissioner to the country, Benjamin Quarshie.

Mr Quarshie claims the woman was attacked following an altercation involving a request for documentation at her business premises.

Speaking on JoyPrime on Wednesday, 3 June, the High Commissioner alleged that a group of South Africans visited the woman's shop and demanded to see her documents.

According to him, the woman complied and produced the required documentation. However, he claimed the group subsequently demanded money from her, a request she questioned and refused.

"There's a Ghanaian who has been in the ICU until now, beaten to a pulp by these South Africans," Mr Quarshie alleged.

Recounting the incident, he said: "When they went to her shop and asked for her documentation, she gave them the documentation. Then they said, 'Give us money.' She said, 'No, but you asked for documentation, and I've shown you the documentation.'"

Mr Quarshie alleged that the woman's response provoked the group, resulting in a violent attack.

"They said, 'Why are you questioning us?' and beat her to a pulp. As we speak, she is struggling for her life in the ICU," he claimed.

The High Commissioner said incidents such as this highlight the security concerns facing some foreign nationals in South Africa and partly explain the decision to facilitate the voluntary repatriation of Ghanaians who wish to return home.

"So it was not a decision that was lightly taken. A lot went into it before that decision was made," he said.

Mr Quarshie expressed support for the government's ongoing evacuation exercise, describing it as a necessary intervention to safeguard Ghanaian nationals.

"Sitting at the High Commission in Pretoria, I believe this is the best thing the government can do, and the government is doing it," he added.

His remarks come as Ghana's High Commission in Pretoria continues to coordinate the voluntary repatriation of Ghanaian nationals amid growing concerns over their safety and well-being in South Africa.

The alleged assault has not been independently verified, and South African authorities have yet to comment publicly on the incident.

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