Education Ministry condemns Obuasi SHTS violence, directs GES to investigate assault on headmaster

The Ministry of Education has directed the Ghana Education Service (GES) to investigate the violent disturbance at Obuasi Senior High Technical School that left the school’s headmaster injured and ensure that persons found culpable face appropriate sanctions.

The Ministry described the attack on Headmaster Abdulai Zakaria as “reprehensible and criminal”, insisting that acts of violence have no place in Ghana’s educational institutions.

In a statement signed by Deputy Minister for Education, Dr Clement Abas Apak, the Ministry said the incident must be thoroughly investigated and addressed in line with existing education sector regulations.

"The Ministry considers this act of violence and lawlessness as reprehensible and criminal. Such conduct has no place within Ghana's educational institutions and will not be tolerated under any circumstances," the statement said.

Headmaster Zakaria was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi after he was allegedly assaulted by students during unrest on the school campus on Tuesday night.

Obuasi Municipal Chief Executive Faustilove Appiah Kannin confirmed that the headmaster was first admitted at the AngloGold Ashanti Hospital in Obuasi before being transferred to KATH for further treatment.

"He has a fracture in the head. And that is why he has been rushed to Komfo Anokye," she said in an interview on Asaase Breakfast Show.

The Ghana Police Service intervened to restore calm at the school, with officers remaining deployed on campus to maintain security. Some students were also arrested in connection with the disturbance.

The Education Ministry said the Minister, Haruna Iddrisu, has instructed the GES to immediately commence a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Ministry added that it will work with the GES and other relevant state institutions to strengthen discipline, protect school leaders and students, and ensure schools remain safe environments for teaching and learning.

Meanwhile, authorities in Obuasi are assessing the security situation at the school as discussions continue whether students should be temporarily sent home.

The Municipal Chief Executive said a possible closure of the school is being considered, although no final decision has been taken.

The exact circumstances that triggered the unrest remain unclear, while police investigations into the incident continue.

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