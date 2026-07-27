Ghana Has a New Curriculum: Now it needs a new education compact

A Humanics Lab Policy Advisory on Curriculum Reform, Capability Development and National Implementation.

"A nation's greatest wealth is not what lies beneath its soil, but what remains unrealised within its people."

When history reflects on Ghana's education reforms, it is unlikely to remember the week in which a revised curriculum was presented to the Minister for Education, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu. It will remember something far more important.

Whether Ghana succeeded in preparing its children for the world they will inherit.

That is the question now before the Ministry of Education, the Ghana Education Service, Parliament, development partners and every teacher across the country.

The revised curriculum is an important and courageous step. It recognises that today's learners require more than literacy and numeracy. They must understand artificial intelligence, computing, citizenship, ethics, practical science and the skills required for an increasingly digital economy.

For that, the Ministry deserves recognition.

Yet every curriculum faces the same test: not whether it is well written, but whether it is well delivered.

This is where Ghana must resist a mistake that has limited many reforms across the developing world. Curriculum reform alone does not transform education; its implementation does.

The Minister's decision to allow the Ghana Education Service time to review the curriculum before implementation is therefore one of the most important decisions taken during this reform process.

That review should not simply correct wording; rather, it should answer a much larger national question.

Can every Ghanaian child, regardless of where they are born, genuinely experience this curriculum?

That question changes everything.

Because a curriculum promising artificial intelligence means little in a school without electricity. Coding cannot succeed where teachers themselves have never received professional preparation. Citizenship cannot flourish if pupils spend their education memorising rather than participating. Innovation cannot emerge from classrooms that continue rewarding recall instead of curiosity.

This is why Ghana now needs something bigger than curriculum reform.

It needs an Education Implementation Compact.

The curriculum should become the organising framework for every major education investment currently underway: teacher training, school improvement, assessment reform, digital infrastructure, learning materials, inclusive education, school leadership and community accountability.

Every cedi invested should answer one question:

Does this help schools deliver the curriculum more effectively?

Fortunately, Ghana is not beginning from zero.

Through the World Bank-supported Ghana Accountability for Learning Outcomes Project (GALOP), the country already possesses one of the strongest financing opportunities for education transformation in recent years.

Rather than viewing GALOP as a separate donor-funded programme, Government should integrate it directly into curriculum implementation.

Teacher training funded through GALOP should prepare teachers for the revised curriculum. School grants should finance curriculum readiness. Learning assessments should measure curriculum outcomes. Accountability dashboards should monitor curriculum delivery. Digital investments should support curriculum requirements.

The curriculum and GALOP should become one implementation strategy.

This alignment would ensure that policy, financing and classroom practice move in the same direction.

The Humanics Lab Contribution

At Humanics, we believe the curriculum can become even stronger.

The future of education is no longer determined simply by what children know. It is determined by what they are capable of becoming.

That is why we recommend five additional national capabilities be embedded across the curriculum.

First, Career Development Learning:

Every child should gradually understand the relationship between education, occupations, opportunity and purpose. Career guidance should begin in childhood, not when students are about to leave school.

Second, Enterprise and Financial Capability:

Every learner should understand saving, budgeting, entrepreneurship, digital finance and responsible economic participation.

Third, Human Skills:

Artificial intelligence will make uniquely human capabilities more valuable. Communication, Leadership, Teamwork, Ethical judgement, Creativity and Adaptability. These should be visible learning outcomes throughout the curriculum.

Fourth, Community Problem-Solving:

Every school should complete practical projects that improve its surrounding community. Children learn citizenship best by practising it.

Finally, Lifelong Learning:

The curriculum should prepare learners not simply for examinations but for continuous learning throughout adulthood. This is what modern economies increasingly require.

A National Opportunity

Curriculum reform is one of the few policy decisions whose effects last for generations.

Roads deteriorate, governments change and budgets expire.

But the education received by today's six-year-old will influence Ghana's economy, democracy, productivity and social cohesion for the next seventy years.

That is why this moment deserves more than celebration; it deserves national discipline.

Teacher preparation before implementation, resources before expectations. Assessment before accountability, equity before expansion and capability before content.

If Ghana succeeds, this curriculum will not simply produce pupils who know more; it will produce citizens who think more critically and workers who adapt more quickly.

Entrepreneurs who create more value, communities that solve more problems.

And a nation better prepared for the opportunities and uncertainties of the twenty-first century.

The curriculum is therefore not the destination.

It is the foundation.

The real reform begins when every child, in every classroom, experiences what this curriculum promises.

That is the challenge before us.

And that is also the opportunity.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.