Education should be broader than science and maths – Perez Musik

Award-winning gospel musician Perez Musik has called for a broader approach to education in Ghana, arguing that the country should give greater attention to the arts, fashion, culinary arts and other creative disciplines alongside science and mathematics.

Speaking on The Career Trail on Joy Learning TV and Joy News, Perez Musik acknowledged the popularity of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) but questioned the extent to which science and mathematics dominate public attention at the expense of other fields.

“The NSMQ is amazing. The whole euphoria around it is fine, but for me, I don't really see the big deal about it,” he said.

According to the musician, education should prepare young people for a wide range of careers and should not be centred primarily on science and mathematics.

“I believe that the education system is broad, and it's just broader beyond science and maths alone. The arts are there, the visual arts are there, and building a nation demands a combination of all these things,” he said.

He questioned the level of support available to students interested in creative and vocational careers.

“So if we are just going to focus on boarding schools just for science and maths, what about the people in the fashion industry? What about the people in the visual arts and everything? What are we doing for them?” he asked.

Perez Musik also pointed to the growing opportunities in areas such as catering, hospitality, event organisation and publicity.

He noted that the food industry, in particular, had become a major source of income for many people, with restaurants and other food businesses operating across the country.

“Home economics, especially the cooking, I mean, right now it's a big deal. People are running restaurants and things, making big money,” he said.

He added that the growing events industry also created opportunities for young people with skills in event organisation, publicity and related areas.

“There are events going on every weekend across the country. If you go to school and you learn some of these things, like event organisation and publicity, I mean, I feel it's broader,” he said.

Perez Musik therefore urged policymakers and educators to consider a wider range of disciplines when shaping Ghana's education system.

“I think we should look at the broader picture,” he said.

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