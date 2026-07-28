Deputy Education Minister urges Complementary Education Agency to develop learner database

The Deputy Minister for Education, Dr Clement Apaak, has urged the Complementary Education Agency (CEA) to develop a comprehensive learner database to improve planning, enhance service delivery and attract greater support from development partners.

Dr Apaak made the call during the presentation of computers and printers to the Agency's Regional Directors in Accra, the ministry posted on social media on July 28.

He said reliable data on learners would enable the CEA to better demonstrate its impact, strengthen its case for funding and ensure resources allocated for complementary education are channelled effectively to the institution.

The Deputy Minister encouraged Regional Directors to prioritise the development of the database to support the Agency’s mandate and improve the delivery of educational services.

He further assured the Agency that its Legislative Instrument (L.I.) would soon be passed to fully operationalise the law establishing the institution.

Dr Apaak reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening the Complementary Education Agency to enable it to effectively contribute to expanding access to education.

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