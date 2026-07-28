Deputy Education Minister urges Complementary Education Agency to develop learner database

Audio By Carbonatix
The Deputy Minister for Education, Dr Clement Apaak, has urged the Complementary Education Agency (CEA) to develop a comprehensive learner database to improve planning, enhance service delivery and attract greater support from development partners.
Dr Apaak made the call during the presentation of computers and printers to the Agency's Regional Directors in Accra, the ministry posted on social media on July 28.
He said reliable data on learners would enable the CEA to better demonstrate its impact, strengthen its case for funding and ensure resources allocated for complementary education are channelled effectively to the institution.
The Deputy Minister encouraged Regional Directors to prioritise the development of the database to support the Agency’s mandate and improve the delivery of educational services.
He further assured the Agency that its Legislative Instrument (L.I.) would soon be passed to fully operationalise the law establishing the institution.
Dr Apaak reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening the Complementary Education Agency to enable it to effectively contribute to expanding access to education.
Latest Stories
-
KGL partners GMTF to build ultra-modern diagnostic centre at Ridge Hospital
30 minutes
-
All six members of MPC voted to keep policy rate at 14%
46 minutes
-
Universities must stop selling degrees and start selling purpose
48 minutes
-
Otumfuo briefed on Ghana Medical Trust Fund’s plan to expand specialised healthcare
54 minutes
-
GRIDCo begins restoration after early morning power system disturbance hits national grid
57 minutes
-
24-hour economy policy was for propaganda, NDC has abandoned it – Oforikrom MP
1 hour
-
Gender Minister consoles families, survivors of Bukom tragedy
1 hour
-
Private partners beware; you have no parliamentary cover yet – Oppong Nkrumah
2 hours
-
Parliament cannot sign blank cheques – Oppong Nkrumah on multi-year tax deal
2 hours
-
No cost, no contractor, no timeline – Minority caucus rejects fiscal electronic devices approval
2 hours
-
At least 14 killed in attack in Nigeria’s Benue state, local officials say
2 hours
-
Cocoa farmers could lose guaranteed prices under new law – Oppong Nkrumah
3 hours
-
New cocoa pricing formula will leave farmers worse off – Oppong Nkrumah warns
3 hours
-
‘Don’t rush this law’ – Oppong Nkrumah demands farmers be heard before Cocoa Bill is passed
3 hours
-
Murder suspect dies in hospital after leading police to alleged burial site
3 hours