NPP will reinstate Torkornoo when we return to power – Afenyo-Markin hints

Minority Leader and Effutu MP Alexander Afenyo-Markin says the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will reinstate former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo if it wins the next general election and returns to power.

Speaking on Accra-based Atinka TV, Mr Afenyo-Markin said the NPP considers Justice Torkornoo’s removal from office unjust and would reverse the decision if the party regains control of government.

He also criticised the process that led to her removal, alleging that it formed part of what he described as a broader conspiracy involving some members of the Supreme Court.

Mr Afenyo-Markin specifically mentioned the current Chief Justice, Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, and alleged that he was involved in the circumstances surrounding the removal of his predecessor.

Read Also: CJ Baffoe-Bonnie was part of ‘grand conspiracy to remove Torkornoo – Afenyo-Markin alleges

“My Lord Paul Baffoe-Bonnie was part of the grand conspiracy against his predecessor, Gertrude Torkornoo. Her removal was a grand conspiracy, and he knows it, and we know it, but one day, one day, the true story will be told.

“I don’t see why that woman will not be reinstated when the NPP wins power. Her removal is an act of injustice,” he said.

Justice Torkornoo was appointed Chief Justice in June 2023 and became the first head of Ghana’s Judiciary under the Fourth Republic to be removed from office.

Her removal triggered significant political and legal debate, with the NPP questioning the circumstances surrounding the termination of her tenure.

The party has continued to raise concerns about the process and justification for her removal, while the circumstances surrounding her departure remain a subject of political discussion.

Mr Afenyo-Markin’s comments signal the NPP’s intention to revisit the matter should the party return to government.

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