Boakye Agyarko congratulates John Boadu, pledges support for NPP leadership

Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko has congratulated John Boadu on his election as National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), pledging his support for the new leadership and calling for unity within the party.

Mr Agyarko, who placed second in Saturday’s chairmanship election with 2,408 votes against Mr Boadu’s 2,888, said the outcome reflected the party’s democratic tradition and commitment to its future.

In a statement issued in Kumasi on Sunday, October 4, he described the delegates’ decision as “a profound reaffirmation of our proud democratic tradition, internal vitality, and collective commitment to the future of the Danquah-Busia-Dombo family.”

He congratulated Mr Boadu and the other newly elected national executives, saying their victories represented “a collective call to duty, service, and sacrifice.”

“The delegates have reposed their trust and mandate in him to steer the affairs of our party, and I wish him wisdom, strength, and great success in this pivotal responsibility,” Mr Agyarko said.

Mr Agyarko said the chairmanship contest should not be viewed as a battle between opposing sides, but as an internal family contest involving members committed to the same political tradition.

“Today, there are no individuals victors or vanquished — it is the New Patriotic Party that has emerged victorious,” he said.

He called on party members to put the contest behind them and focus on rebuilding unity.

“The election is behind us, and the time for consolidation begins immediately. The challenges ahead of our nation and party require closing ranks, binding every wound, and presenting an impenetrable, united front,” he added.

Mr Agyarko also pledged his full support to Mr Boadu, the newly elected National Executive Committee and the party’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

“I stand fully and resolutely ready to support Chairman John Boadu, the entire newly elected National Executive Committee, and our Flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia,” he stated.

He said his focus would be on working with the party’s leadership and grassroots across the 16 regions towards the NPP’s stated objective of winning the 2028 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Mr Agyarko further expressed gratitude to his campaign team, volunteers, constituency executives and delegates who supported his bid.

“Your loyalty, passion, and sacrifices for our party will never be in vain. You conducted this campaign with dignity, vigor, and unyielding love for our party, and for that, you have my highest respect,” he said.

He also commended the NPP National Elections Committee, the Electoral Commission and the security services for supervising what he described as a smooth, transparent and peaceful election.

The NPP elected its new national executives at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Saturday, October 3.

Mr Boadu secured 2,888 votes to win the chairmanship, followed by Mr Agyarko with 2,408 votes. Paul Afoko polled 790 votes, while Sammy Crabbe received 41 votes.

Mr Agyarko ended his statement by urging party members to “rise together as one indivisible elephant family, united in purpose, discipline, and fellowship.”

“God bless the New Patriotic Party, and God bless our homeland Ghana,” he said.

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