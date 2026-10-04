Hawa Koomson elected NPP National Women’s Organiser

Former Awutu Senya East Member of Parliament Mavis Hawa Koomson has been elected National Women’s Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), defeating her sole contender, Hajia Safia Mohammed.

Madam Koomson secured the position at the party’s National Delegates Conference held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Saturday, October 3, 2026, as more than 7,000 delegates voted to elect a new team of national executives.

Her election places her at the helm of the NPP’s women’s wing, with responsibility for coordinating women’s groups across the party’s structures and supporting efforts to strengthen their participation in the party’s activities ahead of the 2028 general election.

The contest formed part of a broader exercise to constitute a new national leadership team for the NPP, with delegates also voting in elections for the positions of General Secretary, National Youth Organiser and other national executive portfolios.

Justin Frimpong Kodua retained the General Secretary position after polling 4,486 votes. Former Ngleshie Amanfro MP Sylvester Tetteh came second with 1,340 votes, followed by Eugene Boakye Antwi with 162 votes and Dr Charles Dwamena with 126 votes.

In the National Youth Organiser contest, Abanga Fuseini Yakubu emerged winner with 1,550 votes. Clement Opoku Gyamfi placed second with 631 votes, while Michael Osei Boateng polled 78 votes.

Chris Lloyd Nii Kwei Asamoah, then Deputy National Youth Organiser, secured 46 votes, with Vera Oye Bram-Larbi receiving 44 votes and Alfred Kumi Ababio obtaining 25 votes.

The newly elected executives are expected to work together to oversee the NPP’s national operations, strengthen its organisational structures and coordinate preparations for the party’s activities ahead of the 2028 general election.

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