Today is not a day of victory but a day of responsibility and great unity – John Boadu

Audio By Carbonatix
Newly elected National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has urged the party’s new leadership to approach their mandate with a strong sense of responsibility, humility and unity.
Speaking after his election at the party’s National Delegates Conference in Kumasi, Mr Boadu said his victory should not be viewed simply as a personal or factional triumph but as the beginning of a collective responsibility to strengthen the NPP.
“Today is not a day of victory but a day of responsibility and great unity,” he said, stressing the need for the party to remain focused on its broader objectives rather than allowing the election outcome to create divisions.
Mr Boadu’s remarks come after delegates elected a new team of national executives to steer the party's affairs.
The new leadership is expected to work together to coordinate the party’s national, regional and constituency structures while addressing issues that emerged during the campaign for the various executive positions.
He said the mandate given to the new executives should serve as a reminder that their positions come with expectations from party members and supporters across the country.
He called for a leadership style that places the party's interests above individual ambitions and encourages cooperation among members.
The newly elected chairman also emphasised the importance of unity as the party moves beyond the internal elections. He said the NPP would require the collective efforts of its members, particularly at the grassroots, to strengthen its structures and build a more cohesive organisation.
Mr Boadu is expected to work with the newly elected General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua, the three Vice Chairmen and other national executives as the party begins a new phase of internal organisation.
His message effectively shifts the focus from the contest that brought the new executives into office to the work required after the elections, with unity and collective responsibility forming a central part of his appeal to the party.
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