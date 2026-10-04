Titus Glover wins NPP National Organiser race on second attempt

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Greater Accra Regional Minister Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover has secured the New Patriotic Party’s National Organiser position, succeeding on his second attempt after losing his first bid for the influential party office.
Mr Glover polled 2,964 votes at the NPP’s National Delegates Conference held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Saturday, October 3, 2026, to emerge ahead of six other candidates in the contest.
Ali Maiga Halidu placed second with 2,231 votes, while Kwame Prempeh Esq. obtained 445 votes. Korsi Borja polled 145 votes, Seth Agyei Yeboah secured 137, Agyenim Boateng received 105, and Archibald Korletey Gamor obtained 85 votes.
The result marks a significant breakthrough for Mr Glover, who had previously contested the National Organiser position but failed to secure the mandate. His return to the race and eventual victory now places him in charge of one of the NPP’s key organisational portfolios.
As National Organiser, Mr Glover will be responsible for coordinating the party’s organisational activities and working with its regional, constituency and grassroots structures.
The position is central to mobilisation, membership engagement and the coordination of party activities across the country.
His election comes as the NPP begins a new phase of internal organisation following its National Delegates Conference. The party is expected to focus on strengthening its structures and mobilising its members ahead of the 2028 general election.
Mr Glover will work alongside the newly elected national executives, including National Chairman John Boadu and General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua, as the party moves beyond the internal elections and begins preparations for the next electoral cycle.
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