Sarkodie visits MobileMoney Fintech LTD

Ghanaian rap heavyweight Sarkodie paid a courtesy call on MobileMoney Fintech LTD (MML) at its head office in Accra, opening talks for a strategic partnership between Ghana's creative and fintech industries.

The award-winning rapper, who arrived with his management team, was making his first visit to the company and was received by Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Shaibu Haruna. The meeting, held behind closed doors, focused on moving beyond traditional event sponsorship to explore deeper collaboration in promoting financial inclusion, digital financial services and opportunities within Ghana's creative economy.

Welcoming the team, Mr. Haruna said the visit was an important step towards strengthening ties between the two sectors, noting that both MoMo and entertainment have massive reach among the Ghanaian public. While MobileMoney Ltd is a technology-driven company, its engagement with the entertainment industry is strategic, given the two sectors' strong reach among the mass market.

We have developed solutions that solve problems and bring the masses into Ghana's financial ecosystem, and you are also connected with these customers," he said.

Mr. Haruna explained that MobileMoney Fintech LTD has evolved beyond basic wallet transactions to offer savings, loans, investments and event ticketing, and that partnering with influential artistes would help educate the public on safe and effective use of these services. “Music is a universal language, and we believe that through collaboration with people who have a mass following, we will be able to communicate how people can use our services safely and expose them to the different services that we provide," he added.

For Sarkodie, the visit was about building sustainable value. While acknowledging MobileMoney Fintech LTD's past support for his annual Rapperholic concert, he said his goal is a long-term partnership anchored on shared objectives — from album releases and tours to brand and community initiatives.

As part of the proposal, Sarkodie offered his upcoming campus tour as a platform for MoMo to directly engage young people and drive awareness for its new MoMo App and suite of financial services. The discussions highlighted the growing synergy between fintech and entertainment in reaching youth and underserved communities, blending entertainment with financial literacy.

After the meeting, Mr. Haruna led Sarkodie on a tour of the company's operations, where the rapper interacted with staff and posed for selfies.

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