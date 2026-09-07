Sarkodie urges SarkNation to reject toxic fan wars

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has urged members of his SarkNation fanbase to reject toxicity and avoid tearing down other artistes to prove their loyalty.

In a Facebook post, Sarkodie reflected on the evolution of SarkNation, saying the fanbase was created primarily to “project and protect the Sarkodie brand”.

He praised the original members of the fanbase, whom he described as the “first wave of SarkNation”, for positioning his brand through commitment, loyalty and a lack of toxic energy.

“That foundation will always mean something to me,” he said.

Sarkodie encouraged current members of SarkNation to focus on his music and brand rather than becoming consumed by what other artistes are doing.

“A true SarkNation member shouldn’t be consumed by what another brand is doing. Focus on the brand you love,” he wrote.

He also cautioned fans against using attacks on other artistes and their fanbases as a way of demonstrating loyalty to him.

“No hate. No bitterness. No unnecessary competition,” he said, adding: “You don’t have to tear someone else down to prove your loyalty to Sarkodie.”

According to the rapper, the growth of fanbases has brought some level of dilution, with supporters increasingly spending energy attacking one another instead of contributing positively to the music industry.

“As everything grows, some level of dilution is inevitable, and I feel we’re seeing that now. Fanbases are increasingly spending energy tearing each other down,” he wrote.

Sarkodie acknowledged the increasingly toxic nature of online interactions, but urged his fans to be selective about the battles they engage in.

“I understand how toxic the internet has become. People will trigger you, bait you and sometimes deliberately push your buttons. But you have to know what’s essential to you and stay on course. Not every battle deserves your energy,” he said.

He further called on artistes to be cautious about encouraging toxic behaviour from fans, warning that some supporters may engage in online fights for their own benefit rather than out of genuine loyalty.

“To the artists: just because a fan sh**s on another brand to elevate you doesn’t mean they love you more. Be careful about entertaining that energy,” he wrote.

Sarkodie noted that while some fans genuinely become emotionally invested and occasionally go overboard, passion and loyalty should not translate into toxicity.

“Passion and loyalty don’t need toxicity to be effective,” he said.

The rapper also called on newer members of SarkNation to learn from the fanbase’s original crop, saying the group’s focus had historically been on his music, movement and brand.

“I think the new SarkNation crop should look back at the old crop and bring back some of those traits. We never entertained toxic energy. The focus was always the music, the movement and the brand. That’s what made SarkNation special,” he wrote.

Sarkodie concluded by expressing his appreciation to the fanbase, crediting God, SarkNation and hard work for his continued presence in the music industry.

“I know I’m still here because of God, SarkNation and hard work, so I never joke with you guys. I appreciate y’all more than you know,” he said.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.