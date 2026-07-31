MOLIY releases ‘BADDIES <3 MOLIY’ mixtape featuring Tyla, Sarkodie, Shenseea and Skillibeng

Ghanaian-American music star MOLIY has released her much-anticipated 12-track mixtape, “BADDIES <3 MOLIY,” a project that blends Afrobeats, dancehall, futuristic pop, reggaeton and electronic music.

The mixtape, released via gamma, features a global lineup of artistes including Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, Tyla, Skillibeng, Shenseea, Yailin La Más Viral, Theodora, MAVO, Mellissa and Br3nya.

Inspired by nightlife, rave culture and self-expression, the project explores MOLIY’s signature sound while highlighting her growing influence across global music markets.

The mixtape is led by the focus single “911 (CALL THE LAW)”. It follows the success of “Body Go” featuring Tyla, which received strong airplay and digital support across Ghana, South Africa and Nigeria.

The official video for “Body Go” has also maintained strong momentum, holding the top position as South Africa’s most-played music video on RadioMonitor.

Speaking about the project, MOLIY said she wanted the mixtape to reflect different facets of her artistry rather than remain within a single musical style.

“I didn’t want to stay in one lane with this mixtape. Every song pulls from a different energy, sound and part of my personality, but it all connects through confidence, freedom and movement. It’s like a party with no rules, just in time for a baddie summer,” she said.

The release comes after a strong period for the artiste, following the global success of “Shake It To The Max (FLY) (Remix),” which surpassed one billion streams and became one of the biggest Afrobeats crossover moments internationally.

MOLIY has also continued to gain recognition globally, earning nominations at the MOBO Awards and iHeartRadio Music Awards, while being recognised by Billboard as an Artist to Watch and Hitmaker of the Year at the Billboard Africa Awards.

She also made history as the first Ghanaian artiste to perform at the BET Awards and recently completed a North American tour with Skillibeng.

The singer is expected to take “BADDIES <3 MOLIY” to audiences across Europe with a headline tour scheduled for October.

MOLIY, known for global hits including “Sad Girlz Luv Money” and “Shake It To The Max (FLY) (Remix),” continues to position herself as one of Africa’s fastest-rising global music exports, combining Afropop, dancehall, R&B and futuristic pop influences.

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