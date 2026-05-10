Music

Moliy snatches Best International Collaboration at 27th TGMAs with star-studded ‘Shake It To The Max’ remix

Source: David Apinga  
  10 May 2026 12:17am
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Ghanaian musician Moliy has clinched the award for Best International Collaboration at the 27th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

The ceremony, held on Saturday, 9 May 2026, at a vibrant Grand Arena, saw the artiste rewarded for her ambitious and genre-bending track, ‘Shake It To The Max (Remix)’.

The record features a powerhouse lineup of Jamaican superstars, including dancehall queen Shenseea, the distinctive "E-Syde" leader Skillibeng, and the influential Silent Addy.

The victory is seen as a significant milestone for Moliy, whose sound has increasingly bridged the gap between West African Afrobeats and Caribbean dancehall. By bringing together some of the biggest names in the Caribbean music scene, the ‘Shake It To The Max’ remix became a staple on international playlists, proving its "cultural weight" far beyond the borders of Ghana.

The collaboration stood out not just for its star power but for the seamless integration of different musical textures, creating a record that felt both authentic to Moliy’s roots and globally competitive.

The International Collaboration category was one of the most hotly contested of the evening, featuring several high-profile crossings of talent.

The other nominations in the same category were:

TorcherStonebwoy
Larger Than Life (LTL)Cina Soul feat. Stonebwoy
Summer KingSamini
TalismanArathejay ft Stonebwoy
PharaohAmerado

As the 27th TGMAs conclude, the success of ‘Shake It To The Max’ remains a highlight of the night, marking a definitive win for creativity, diversity, and the ever-evolving sound of modern Ghana.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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