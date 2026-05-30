Multimedia Group joins Sammy Gyamfi to mourn late father-in-law

A delegation from the Multimedia Group Limited on Saturday joined the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board, Sammy Gyamfi, and his family in Kumasi to pay their last respects to his late father-in-law, Andrews Kwame Amankwah.

The delegation attended the burial and final funeral rites to offer condolences and stand in solidarity with the bereaved family during their time of grief.

Representing the Multimedia Group's Kumasi Business Unit – Luv FM and Nhyira FM – were General Manager, Jimmy Aglah; News Editor, Kofi Adu Domfeh; Programmes Managers Benjamin Ocran and Franklin Wireko Brobbey (DJ Apuzo); Kuro Yi Mu Nsem producer, Bernard Kusi Appiah; and Agya Manso.

As a symbol of support and compassion, the Multimedia Group presented a cash donation to Mr. Gyamfi and his family.

The funeral drew a large gathering of mourners, including political figures from across the divide, traditional authorities, members of the media fraternity, business associates, friends, sympathisers, and residents from various communities.

Many shared fond memories of Mr. Amankwah, describing him as a hardworking farmer, a humble family man, and a generous community member whose kindness touched many lives.

For relatives and close friends, the occasion was not only a moment of mourning but also an opportunity to celebrate a life marked by dedication, integrity, and service to others.

The loss of Mr. Amankwah resonated beyond his immediate family following the circumstances surrounding his death. He succumbed to injuries sustained during a robbery attack at Ohwim Tigo Junction in the Ashanti Region, an incident that generated widespread public concern and renewed calls for improved security.

Despite the sorrow that filled the ceremony, mourners reflected on his legacy and the positive impact he made on his family, community, and all who had the privilege of knowing him.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.