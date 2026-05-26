GoldBod announces renewal process for gold trading licences

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has announced the commencement of the renewal process for gold trading licences, effective Monday, May 25, 2026.

The directive applies to all GoldBod buying licence holders whose current licences are due to expire within the next three months.

In a public notice issued on May 25, GoldBod stated that all renewal applications must be submitted exclusively through its official online licensing portal.

“All renewal applications shall be submitted exclusively through the official GoldBod online licensing portal,” the Board said, directing applicants to use the platform at www.goldbod.gov.gh/licensing.

The Board also outlined minimum trading volume requirements that applicants must meet before their licences can be renewed.

According to the notice, T1 licence holders must record a minimum trading volume of two kilograms of gold within the preceding 12 months, while T2 licence holders are required to trade at least five kilograms over the same period.

GoldBod further stated that holders of Self-Finance Aggregator Licences must meet a minimum trading volume threshold of one metric tonne within the preceding year.

“Applicants must have remained in full compliance with the terms and conditions of their existing licences and must not have been in breach of any applicable regulatory or licensing obligations,” the notice added.

The Board assured licence holders that businesses may continue operating while renewal applications are under review, provided the applications are duly submitted, and the required fees are paid.

“The GoldBod reserves the right to request additional information or documentation as may be necessary for the assessment of the renewal application,” the notice signed by the Director of Compliance stated.

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