NDC accuses NPP of spreading falsehoods about GoldBod operations to undermine public trust

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) of deliberately spreading false claims that the government procurement processes at the GoldBod were conducted without due process and allegedly sole-sourced by a senior government official.

According to the NDC, the allegation being circulated by the NPP targets the party’s National Communications Officer and CEO of GoldBod, Sammy Gyamfi, whom the opposition claims is behind improper procurement arrangements at GoldBod.

However, the NDC has strongly rejected the claim, describing it as misleading and part of a broader attempt to discredit government officials and undermine public trust in key state institutions.

Speaking at the relaunch of the party’s “Setting the Records Straight” platform in Accra, the Deputy National Communications Officer, Ako Gunn, said the opposition had resorted to propaganda after failing to engage on policy substance.

“First, it was misinformation around GoldBod, its procurement, and others,” he stated, adding that the NPP had consistently moved from one “false narrative to another.”

He insisted that the claims of sole sourcing and bypassing procurement procedures were unfounded and politically motivated, aimed at creating public suspicion around government operations.

According to him, the relaunch of the “Setting the Records Straight” platform is intended to provide immediate responses to such allegations and prevent what he described as the distortion of facts in the public space.

The GoldBod has recently become a subject of political debate, particularly around procurement transparency and the management of Ghana’s gold resources.

The NDC maintains that the allegations being pushed by the opposition are part of a calculated communication strategy to erode confidence in government institutions and key officials.

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