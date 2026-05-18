Damang Gold Mine sells another 100% of its gold output to GoldBod

The Damang Gold Mine has sold another consignment of gold, said to be 100 per cent of its gold production, to the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod).

The latest consignment, according to the company, amounts to 121 kilogrammes of gold, equivalent to about 3,400 ounces.

The figure, the company said, exceeds the 103 kilogrammes supplied during the company’s first transaction with GoldBod.

Speaking at the GoldBod Assay Laboratory in Accra on Monday, May 18, 2026, the Technical Director of GoldBod, Michael Arko, lauded the management of Damang Gold Mine and its parent company, Engineers and Planners, for demonstrating confidence in the government’s national gold policy.

“Today marks a very significant and refreshing moment for us at Ghana GoldBod,” Mr. Arko said.

“This is the second time Damang Gold Mine is delivering 100 per cent of its gold production to the Ghana Gold Board, and we highly commend the management for supporting the national policy.”

According to him, the continued commitment by Damang Gold Mine reflected the growing industry support for initiatives aimed at maximising national benefits from Ghana’s mineral resources.

He explained that the government's policy encourages large-scale mining companies to supply between 20 and 30 per cent of their gold production to the state to help Ghana retain more value from its mineral resources and strengthen the economy.

Mr. Arko further urged other mining companies operating in the country to emulate the example set by Damang Gold Mine by prioritising local participation in Ghana’s gold trade.

“If all the other mining companies follow this good example, it will do well for our economy,” he said.

Speaking to the media, Bobby Banson, a legal representative for Damang Gold Mine, said that the company’s decision to sell all its gold output to GoldBod demonstrates its commitment to supporting Ghana’s economic development.

He rejected claims that the mine’s initial gold delivery was only symbolic, stressing that the second transaction confirms the company’s long-term commitment to the policy.

“For those who thought what we did last time was a nine-day wonder, this is further evidence of the commitment of the mine, wholly owned by a Ghanaian, to support the Ghanaian economy,” Mr. Banson said.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.