Health, educational institutions in deprived communities get free cement from Ghacem

Ghacem Limited has donated thousands of bags of cement to health and educational institutions in deprived communities under its corporate social responsibility initiative, the Ghacem Cement Foundation.

For the 2025/2026 cycle, the Governing Council of the Foundation announced that beneficiaries in both the northern and southern sectors had been selected to receive cement for various health and educational infrastructure projects across the country.

In the northern sector, which covers the Bono Region, Ahafo Region, Northern Region, Savannah Region, Ashanti Region, Upper East Region and Upper West Region, a total of 10,400 bags of cement were distributed on May 11, 2026, at a ceremony held in Sunyani.

The event brought together representatives from beneficiary institutions undertaking projects such as classroom blocks, dormitories, clinics and other essential facilities.

Addressing the gathering on behalf of Ghacem management, Kwasi Kyere said the initiative reflects the company’s commitment to inclusive national development.

“This donation goes beyond material support. It reflects our respect for communities, our belief in their potential, and our desire to be a trusted development partner,” he said.

800,000 bags donated since 2002

In the southern sector, which covers Greater Accra Region, Central Region, Western Region, Eastern Region, Volta Region and Oti Region, 19,330 bags of cement were distributed to 177 beneficiaries at a ceremony held on May 15, 2026, at Eastern Premier Hotel.

Ehunuabobrim Prah Agyensaim VI, Paramount Chief of Assin Kushea and Chairman of the Foundation, said that as of 2026, the Foundation had distributed about 800,000 bags of cement nationwide, valued at an estimated GH¢64 million.

He said the southern sector remains strategically important to Ghacem due to the company’s manufacturing plants in Tema and Takoradi, as well as the rapid pace of development in the area.

He added that the Foundation had also committed 1,000 bags of cement to Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for the construction of a Children’s Oncology Unit, following a similar intervention at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in previous years.

He said the Foundation would conduct post-donation monitoring to ensure the materials are used appropriately and projects are completed as intended.

Investing in education and health

Managing Director of Ghacem, Dr. Frank Huber, said investing in education remains essential for national progress.

“The children we educate today will become the leaders, professionals and change-makers of tomorrow. If we fail to get education right, there is no second chance,” he said.

Dr. Huber commended the beneficiaries for initiating projects in their communities, describing them as “the real heroes of Ghana.”

Council Member of the Foundation, Prof. Audrey Gadzekpo, said the Foundation had remained committed to improving lives through strategic infrastructure investments since its establishment in 2002.

She encouraged the public to patronise Ghacem products to help sustain the Foundation’s work and said all donations are made to communities and institutions that formally apply and meet the Foundation’s criteria.

She also urged beneficiaries to focus on completing one project at a time, adding that institutions that require additional cement to complete ongoing projects may reapply through the Foundation.

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