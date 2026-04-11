Alhassan Tampuli donates cement, roofing sheets to support storm victims in Gushegu

Member of Parliament for Gushegu, Alhassan Tampuli, has announced the mobilisation of relief materials to support victims of the recent devastating windstorm that swept through the constituency.

The intervention comes in the wake of widespread destruction that displaced nearly 2,000 residents and damaged over 250 homes.

The MP disclosed that he has secured 500 bags of cement and 100 packets of roofing sheets to aid in the immediate repair of damaged buildings, particularly homes and school infrastructure.

He said the items would be dispatched to affected communities as soon as practicable to help restore some normalcy.

Mr Tampuli emphasised that the gesture forms part of his commitment to supporting constituents in times of crisis, especially those who have been left vulnerable by the disaster.

He noted that many families are currently without proper shelter and are relying on the goodwill of relatives and friends.

He further indicated that priority would be given to critical infrastructure such as schools, where damage to classroom blocks and teachers’ quarters threatens academic activities.

According to him, swift intervention is necessary to ensure that pupils can return to safe learning environments when schools reopen.

The Gushegu MP also used the opportunity to call on government agencies, corporate organisations and benevolent individuals to complement his efforts.

He stressed that collective support would be crucial in addressing the scale of destruction and preventing further disruption, particularly as the rainy season approaches.

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