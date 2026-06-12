Croatia World Cup 2026 team guide

The plan

Qualifiers were easy for the Vatreni – the Blazers – as Czechia, far from their glory days, provided the only serious challenge in the group and were the only opponents to snatch at least a draw. So Zlatko Dalic used some of those games to experiment and deepen his pool of players. But when, last November, Croatia defeated the Faroe Islands to secure first place with one round to go, the manager said: “I will never try to play with three at the back again.”

Fast forward to March before the friendlies with Colombia (2-1) and Brazil (1-3): he changed his mind, trying the formation in both matches with mixed success.

However, this is likely to remain only a Plan B for the World Cup. Croatia rely on Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic and, with the Manchester City duo back from injury, Dalic is inclined to switch back to a back four – either 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 – which has been a constant during his nine-year reign.

Croatia will be among the oldest teams at the tournament, with roughly half or more of their starters into their 30s and the captain, Luka Modric, now 40. That means loads of experience and winning mentality but also raises some uneasy questions.

Can the old guard of Modric, Kovacic (32), Ivan Perisic (37) and Andrej Kramaric (35) still cut it? Are the younger, lesser-known players ready to step up? Croatia have been used to punching above their weight and their success at the past two World Cups has set the bar impossibly high, but they seem determined to deliver one last hurrah.

The coach

Keeping his post for almost a decade now is quite an achievement in trigger-happy Croatia, but Zlatko Dalic has done more than enough to earn his credit and is practically untouchable. However, mention his contract ends with this World Cup and he will prove sensitive on the subject. “Leave me in peace to do my job,” he snapped when asked about it recently. “I’m not going to sign an extension if anyone is forcing me to decide now.”

Star player

Luka Modric will play in his fifth World Cup, the first being Germany 2006. Photograph: Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It’s been 20 years since his full international debut and for most of that time Croatia have been Luka Modric’s team, built around the midfield maestro. It still is, even though a generation or two of players in his supporting cast have come and gone. Clearly he is not the same player that won the Ballon d’Or and Champions League titles with Real Madrid, but that is sometimes hard to tell when he is still pulling the strings for Croatia. Has been Milan’s best player - by some distance - after his switch from Real in 2025.

One to watch

Luka Vuskovic is the ball-playing, playmaking, scoring centre-back who is dominant in the air and has been the leader in every age category or league he has played so far. At 19 and still new to the team, the Tottenham player (who was loaned out to Hamburg in the Bundesliga last season) has proved his worth to Dalic and is expected to be a starter in North America. Is he ready for the biggest stage? Of course he is – you just wait and see.

Unsung hero

Mateo Kovacic spent most of his career in Modric’s shadow and has rarely been seen as a key player for Croatia. It is only when he is absent that his impact in midfield is truly appreciated as, when he is there, he provides Modric with more freedom and connecting lines of play. To Dalic, Kovacic’s importance is so clear that his whole approach, including formation, depends on it. If Kovacic is not at his best, Croatia are likely to switch from 4-3-3 to 4-2-3-1, or even to a back three.

Probable starting XI

(4-3-3) Livakovic - Stanisic, Vuskovic, Sutalo, Gvardiol - Sucic, Kovacic, Modric - Kramaric, Budimir, Perisic

What to expect from fans at games?

Croatia have had more than their fair share of trouble with fans, with their behaviour responsible for various sanctions. The team will have mass support, as always, but fans travelling to North America will be there to sing, dress up and simply have a good time supporting the team rather than protesting or causing strife. Or at least that’s the hope.

This article is part of JoySports' collaboration with The Guardian. The cooperation enables readers to access team news, previews, and more from all 48 teams that qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.