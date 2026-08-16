Mohammed Baantima Samba retains NPP Northern Regional chairmanship

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has retained Mohammed Baantima Samba as its Northern Regional Chairman after he secured a decisive victory in the party’s regional executive elections.

Mr Samba polled 215 votes to defeat Amadu Inusah, who obtained 122 votes out of the 387 valid votes cast.

The other candidates in the chairmanship contest, Musah Fuseini and Salifu Abdul Mumin, secured 44 and five votes, respectively.

Mr Samba’s re-election means he will continue to lead the party’s regional structure as it prepares for the 2028 general election.

New regional executives

The delegates also elected Ayamba Yelmagli as First Vice Chairman, while Dr Abdul Rahman Karim Kpala was elected Regional Secretary.

Bediako Jeremiah won the Deputy Secretary position, with Husseini Abubakari Saddiq elected Treasurer.

The other executives are Hajia Suraiya Manan, Women’s Organiser; Mohammed Ibrahim, Nasara Organiser; Salifu Abdul Rashid, Organiser; Yussif Danjuma, Communication Officer; and Abdul Rahman Mahama, Second Vice Chairman.

Focus on 2028

In his acceptance speech, Mr Samba said the election had given him a clear mandate to continue leading the party in the region and prepare its structures for the 2028 elections.

He thanked the delegates for renewing their confidence in his leadership and acknowledged that the mandate came with the responsibility to work harder to strengthen the party.

According to him, rebuilding an effective grassroots organisation would be central to the NPP’s efforts to regain support and increase its parliamentary representation in the 2028 elections.

Call for unity

Mr Samba also identified internal unity as critical to the party’s electoral prospects.

He pledged to work towards bringing together the different factions and supporters within the party, irrespective of their differences, to build a common front ahead of the 2028 polls.

He further promised to collaborate with the newly elected regional and constituency executives, parliamentary candidates, grassroots members and other stakeholders to strengthen the party’s organisation and improve its chances in the next general election.

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