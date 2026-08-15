NPP must elect strong parliamentary candidates to reclaim Greater Accra seats – Patrick Boamah

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) must prioritise the selection of credible and competitive parliamentary candidates if it is to regain constituencies lost to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Greater Accra Region, Okaikwei Central MP Patrick Boamah has said.

He believes the party’s performance in the region will be critical to its chances in the 2028 general elections, given Greater Accra’s position as the country’s largest voter population.

Speaking to the media after voting at the WAEC Hall in Tema West during the NPP’s Greater Accra regional elections, Mr Boamah said the party’s new regional leadership must work towards rebuilding its structures and identifying candidates capable of winning back lost seats.

“We need to find the right candidates for the constituencies. We need to give the constituencies the opportunity to select whoever will represent them well as parliamentary candidates and subsequently as MPs,” he said.

Mr Boamah said the process of rebuilding the party must go beyond choosing regional executives, arguing that strong grassroots organisation and effective parliamentary candidates would be essential to restoring the NPP’s fortunes in the region.

He also called for unity among party members following the regional elections, urging winners to reach out to those who lost and work together towards the party’s broader objective.

“I beg them, those who win, they must be magnanimous in victory. They must embrace all other contestants who partook in the elections and couldn’t succeed, that we are all one family,” he said.

The MP also commended the organisers of the election, as well as the Electoral Commission and the Ghana Police Service, for what he described as an orderly process.

“You can see that the place is very orderly. And that’s the kind of organisation we need for the NPP in Greater Accra. Leadership, serious organisation towards 2028,” he said.

He further stressed the strategic importance of the region to the NPP’s national electoral prospects, noting that success in Greater Accra could have a significant impact on the party’s performance across the country.

“Accra is the biggest in terms of voter population, and if NPP does well in Accra, it resonates across the country,” he said.

Mr Boamah said the party ultimately needs a united and well-coordinated structure capable of presenting convincing alternatives to voters ahead of the 2028 elections.

“We all want a stronger NPP, a well-coordinated NPP, a united NPP with focused leadership, good ideas, good alternatives for the good people of Ghana to decide when we go into the polls in 2028,” he added.

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