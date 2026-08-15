Joseph Kobinah Esibu elected NPP Central Regional Chairman

Joseph Kobinah Esibu has been elected the Central Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after securing 278 votes in the party’s regional executive elections.

Mr Esibu defeated his contender, Percy Dennis, who obtained 161 votes.

Kojo Halm was elected First Vice Chairman with 271 votes, while Meshack Kweku Amoafo won the Second Vice Chairman position after polling 220 votes.

Takyi Mensah emerged as Secretary with 283 votes, defeating Armstrong Esaah, who secured 157 votes.

Anthony Sackey won the Organiser position with 333 votes, while Charles Odoom was elected Deputy Secretary with 257 votes.

Francis Asare secured the Treasurer position with 244 votes, defeating Mustapha Mohammed, who polled 196 votes.

In the Youth Organiser race, Odeneho Kwakye Appiah emerged victorious with 189 votes, followed by Lawrence Edutuah Essiaw with 131 votes and David Essandoh with 118 votes. One ballot was rejected.

Agyeman Asiedu was elected Communications Director with 233 votes, beating Isaac Mensah and Noah Osei Assenso, who polled 188 and 85 votes respectively. One ballot was rejected.

Charlotte Adwo Antwi won the Women’s Organiser position with 302 votes, while Carolyn Aboagye obtained 136 votes. One ballot was rejected.

King Dgagada emerged as Nasara Organiser with 207 votes, followed by Semila Kabore with 166 votes and Abubakar Osman with 70 votes.

The newly elected executives are expected to lead the NPP’s activities in the Central Region and strengthen the party’s grassroots structures as it prepares for the 2028 general elections.

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