Ghana Law Society announces maiden annual Bar conference for September 30

The Ghana Law Society (GLS) has announced its maiden Annual Bar Conference, scheduled to take place on Wednesday, September 30, as part of efforts to promote dialogue and strengthen the legal profession in Ghana.

The conference will be held under the theme, “Legal Reforms: The Place of the Ghanaian Lawyer”, with the venue to be announced later.

In a statement issued on behalf of the National Executive Council of the GLS on Saturday, August 15, the General Secretary, Sam Atukwei Quaye, said the conference would bring together key stakeholders from Ghana’s legal profession and beyond.

“This landmark event will bring together legal practitioners, judges, policymakers, corporate leaders, and distinguished guests from across Ghana and beyond,” the statement said.

President John Dramani Mahama is expected to attend the conference as the Special Guest of Honour.

Other speakers expected to participate include the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin; Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie; Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Dominic Akuritinga Ayine; President of the Law Society of Kenya, Charles Kanjama; and legal scholar Professor Patrick Lumumba.

The GLS said the conference forms part of its commitment to strengthening the practice of law and creating a platform for engagement among legal practitioners, government, other actors within the legal profession and the wider public.

The society said the event would provide an opportunity for participants to discuss legal reforms and examine the role of Ghanaian lawyers in shaping the country’s justice system and broader governance.

Registration for the conference is open through the GLS conference portal.

The society has set different registration fees based on the number of years a lawyer has been at the Bar. Lawyers who have been called to the Bar for between zero and four years will pay GH¢500, while those with five to nine years at the Bar will pay GH¢1,000.

Lawyers with 10 years or more at the Bar will pay GH¢1,500.

Law students who are members of the GLS will pay GH¢100, while non-member law students will pay GH¢150.

The GLS said the fees are all-inclusive and encouraged lawyers and law students to register and participate in the conference.

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