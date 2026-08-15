National | Regional

ECG announces power outages in parts of Accra West and Central regions

Source: Emmanuel Tetteh  
  15 August 2026 2:27pm
See the areas that will be affected by ECG's planned maintenance this week (Feb 22-28)
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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced power outages affecting parts of the Accra West and Central regions due to cable faults and planned maintenance works.

In the Accra West Region, an unplanned outage is affecting New Bortianor, Broadcasting Junction, Red Top, Adjiasco and surrounding areas following a cable fault.

A separate cable fault at Dansoman Kitkat has also disrupted power supply to Kit Kat, Kit Kat Down, Old Police Station, Accra Waste Sewage, Good Night, Datus Down, Dominion and surrounding areas.

ECG said its engineers are working to resolve both faults and restore electricity supply, while apologising to affected customers for the inconvenience.

Meanwhile, the power distributor has scheduled maintenance works in parts of the Central Region.

The first exercise will take place on Tuesday, August 18, from 9:00 am to 4:00pm, affecting Asebu, Brebia, Apewosika, Nyamedom town and surrounding areas.

A second maintenance exercise is scheduled for Wednesday, August 19, from 9:00am to 4:00pm, affecting Asebu, Ekroful and surrounding areas.

ECG said the planned interruptions are intended to improve service delivery and urged customers in the affected communities to take note of the schedules and make the necessary arrangements.

The company apologised for the inconvenience the maintenance works may cause.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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