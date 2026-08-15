ECG announces power outages in parts of Accra West and Central regions

Audio By Carbonatix
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced power outages affecting parts of the Accra West and Central regions due to cable faults and planned maintenance works.
In the Accra West Region, an unplanned outage is affecting New Bortianor, Broadcasting Junction, Red Top, Adjiasco and surrounding areas following a cable fault.
A separate cable fault at Dansoman Kitkat has also disrupted power supply to Kit Kat, Kit Kat Down, Old Police Station, Accra Waste Sewage, Good Night, Datus Down, Dominion and surrounding areas.
ECG said its engineers are working to resolve both faults and restore electricity supply, while apologising to affected customers for the inconvenience.
- READ ALSO: Parts of Accra to experience power interruption on Sunday for emergency GRIDCo tower restoration
Meanwhile, the power distributor has scheduled maintenance works in parts of the Central Region.
The first exercise will take place on Tuesday, August 18, from 9:00 am to 4:00pm, affecting Asebu, Brebia, Apewosika, Nyamedom town and surrounding areas.
A second maintenance exercise is scheduled for Wednesday, August 19, from 9:00am to 4:00pm, affecting Asebu, Ekroful and surrounding areas.
ECG said the planned interruptions are intended to improve service delivery and urged customers in the affected communities to take note of the schedules and make the necessary arrangements.
The company apologised for the inconvenience the maintenance works may cause.
Latest Stories
-
Labour backs proposed IPEC but demands full involvement in pay reforms
2 hours
-
Ashaiman, parts of Accra to face 15-hour power outage Sunday
2 hours
-
Mohammed Baantima Samba retains NPP Northern Regional chairmanship
3 hours
-
Qatar denies capturing three Iranian pilots after downing fighter jets
4 hours
-
Jeff Konadu Addo retains NPP Eastern Regional chairmanship
4 hours
-
Peru cracks down on illegal gold mining in Amazon reserve with military show of force
5 hours
-
NPP polls: Makafui Woanya re-elected as Volta Regional Chairman
5 hours
-
NPP polls: List of newly elected NPP regional chairmen
5 hours
-
Eleven killed in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, authorities say
5 hours
-
MTN launches Bright Scholars Alumni Network to harness opportunity
6 hours
-
Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council demands apology from Akyemansa DCE over chieftaincy interference
6 hours
-
Rescuers search for survivors of powerful Indonesia earthquake
6 hours
-
Ghana Prisons Service on manhunt for 29-year-old escapee
6 hours
-
Researchers warn Ghana’s coastal erosion could worsen
6 hours
-
Morocco detains dozens of migrants trying to cross into Ceuta, reports say
6 hours