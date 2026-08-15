Rotary Club donates phototherapy machine to Ussher Hospital

Audio By Carbonatix
The Rotary Club of Accra Airport Enclave has donated a phototherapy machine to Ussher Hospital to support the treatment of newborns with jaundice.
The intervention forms part of the club’s efforts to support communities through projects that respond to identified needs and create lasting impact.
President of the Rotary Club of Accra Airport Enclave for the 2026/2027 year, Joyce Abankwa, says the donation reflects Rotary’s commitment to supporting communities.
“Rotary is an organisation that is known by all to help the communities around us, and we are just one of the 71 clubs in Ghana, District 9104. What prompted this was when medical officials prompted us about babies sometimes dying in this hospital because of the machine.”
Joyce Abankwa says the club is also open to supporting other priority needs of Ussher Hospital and wants management to identify areas where further assistance may be required.
“The hospitals should indeed look forward, and I believe in the two-way affair. We were told of the need for this machine, and we came.
"They’ve told us the centre they are putting together, but we as individuals don’t really know what is needed in there. We would expect the hospital officials to come in and tell us their needs and then we can support.”
The Medical Superintendent of Ussher Hospital, Dr Philomina Bonsu, expressed appreciation to the Rotary Club for the intervention, saying the equipment will support the hospital’s maternal and child healthcare services.
She has also appealed to the public and other organisations to support the facility with more resources to improve the quality of care it provides.
“We, as management and staff of Ussher Hospital, are ever ready to receive any form of donation which directly impacts on the service and also on the quality of life we are giving to the clients and the community in which we serve.
"So, if anybody wants to donate, they can just reach out to us, and then we are able to collaborate with them in that regard.”
The hospital says continued support will be critical to addressing other needs and strengthening healthcare delivery at the facility.
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