Dafeamekpor defends Ayine’s handling of Aksa case, faults past AGs

Majority Chief Whip Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has defended Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Dr Dominic Ayine’s handling of the alleged bribery scandal surrounding the Aksa power deal, arguing that previous administrations failed to act decisively on the matter.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, Mr Dafeamekpor said the current investigation should be allowed to proceed without partisan distractions.

“The issue about the laxity with which we have approached the matter, we can keep blaming, but I will prefer Dr Ayine’s position and the fact that he is taking steps,” he said.

He pointed to the resignation of former Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) Managing Director Asante Kwaku Berko while Gloria Akuffo was Attorney-General, arguing that no action was taken at the time.

“When Berko resigned, the Attorney-General at the time was Gloria Akuffo. She didn’t take any step. Her deputy, Godfred Dame, didn’t initiate any step,” he said.

Mr Dafeamekpor noted that Mr Dame later served as Attorney-General from 2021 to 2024, saying the current administration’s decision to revisit the matter should therefore be welcomed.

“In 2021, Godfred Dame became Attorney-General for four years. The NPP can say that they don’t like Dr Ayine, but the man’s second year into his reign as Attorney-General is dealing with the matter, which is more preferable,” he said.

He urged critics to allow the Attorney-General to complete the process.

“So they should stop talking and let’s allow Dr Ayine to deal with this matter,” he added.

Mr Dafeamekpor also proposed that relevant state institutions, including the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and the Attorney-General’s Office, work together with legal and civil society experts to examine the allegations.

He said the focus should be on the circumstances surrounding the transaction and the alleged corruption rather than claims about the performance of the power plant.

“The impression that the turbines didn’t provide the necessary power supply needs to be addressed. The nature of the agreement was that we pay only when they supply power, so the fact that it performed under 52 per cent or 16 per cent is immaterial,” he said.

The Aksa deal has come under renewed scrutiny following the US criminal prosecution of Mr Berko over allegations that he participated in a scheme to bribe Ghanaian government officials to secure approvals for the power plant project.

US authorities allege that the scheme operated between December 2014 and March 2017. Mr Berko has denied bribery allegations, while the criminal case remains subject to the US judicial process.

Mr Dafeamekpor said the matter should now be pursued on its merits, with the relevant institutions allowed to establish whether wrongdoing occurred and whether any public officials should be held accountable.

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