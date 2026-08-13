Dafeamekpor explains why Parliament has been recalled from recess

Member of Parliament for South Dayi and Majority Chief Whip, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor

Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has recalled Parliament from recess for a five-day sitting to consider urgent parliamentary business.

The recall will begin on Monday, August 24, and continue until Friday, August 28, at Parliament House in Accra.

The directive was issued by Speaker Bagbin on Wednesday, August 12, in accordance with Order 58(4) of the Standing Orders of the Parliament of Ghana.

Under the provision, the Speaker has the authority to recall Parliament during a recess when circumstances require the House to transact urgent business.

According to the notice, Parliament will commence sitting at 12 noon on Monday, August 24, with proceedings continuing through Friday, August 28.

Although the Speaker's notice did not specify the matters necessitating the recall, Majority Chief Whip Nelson Rockson Dafeamekpor has explained that Parliament will, among other things, vet ministers nominated by President John Dramani Mahama following his recent ministerial reshuffle.

Speaking on Joy FM's Super Morning Show on Thursday, August 13, Mr Dafeamekpor said the recall was necessary to enable the House to deal with the ministerial nominations and other important parliamentary business ahead of the presentation of the national budget.

Listen to his explanation below.

He said the House also needed to address other crucial matters before Parliament reconvenes for the budget process.

The five-day sitting will therefore provide Parliament with an opportunity to undertake the necessary vetting and consideration of pending government business before the next phase of the parliamentary calendar.

The recall comes as Parliament remains on recess, with the Speaker exercising his powers under the Standing Orders to bring legislators back to the House for the urgent business.

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